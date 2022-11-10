Lynchburg organizations connect with neighborhoods impacted by recent gun violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s never easy to hear the sound of gunshots in your neighborhood. That’s why “One Community One Voice” and organizations like the Lynchburg Police, got out Wednesday to connect with people in neighborhoods that have recently experienced it.

”We need to, as community leaders and as community in whole, to let those neighbors know that we care. That they don’t have to be in their room in their houses barricaded in, children so afraid because all the gunshots and the sounds they are hearing,” said Pastor James Camm, executive director of One Community One Voice.

For Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, he said solving this issue is in everyone’s hands.

“I like to remind people, crime is not just the police department’s problem, it’s a community problem and the only way we’re gonna solve that is to work together,” said Zuidema.

Sometimes all it takes is a conversation.

“We have what we call E.N.O.U.G.H. and this in telling the neighbors to empower them to take back their neighborhood from undesirable behavior. Also we’re going out to let those neighbors that may have been affected with all this gun violence, to know that we’re concerned and is there anything we can do?” said Camm.

When it comes down to it, all these community organizations want Lynchburg to know this needs to stop.

“One violent crime is too many in our community, we want to make sure our folks understand that. We don’t ever want this community to normalize violent crime. We want to make sure that those are investigated thoroughly and the folks responsible for those are brought to justice,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema also added at this time they don’t believe the recent shootings are related to gang activity but each time they happen LPD does its best to investigate if they are related.

