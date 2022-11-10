Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Lynchburg organizations connect with neighborhoods impacted by recent gun violence

One Community One Voice and Lynchburg emergency responders gather before heading to connect...
One Community One Voice and Lynchburg emergency responders gather before heading to connect with neighborhoods impacted by recent gun violence.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s never easy to hear the sound of gunshots in your neighborhood. That’s why “One Community One Voice” and organizations like the Lynchburg Police, got out Wednesday to connect with people in neighborhoods that have recently experienced it.

”We need to, as community leaders and as community in whole, to let those neighbors know that we care. That they don’t have to be in their room in their houses barricaded in, children so afraid because all the gunshots and the sounds they are hearing,” said Pastor James Camm, executive director of One Community One Voice.

For Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, he said solving this issue is in everyone’s hands.

“I like to remind people, crime is not just the police department’s problem, it’s a community problem and the only way we’re gonna solve that is to work together,” said Zuidema.

Sometimes all it takes is a conversation.

“We have what we call E.N.O.U.G.H. and this in telling the neighbors to empower them to take back their neighborhood from undesirable behavior. Also we’re going out to let those neighbors that may have been affected with all this gun violence, to know that we’re concerned and is there anything we can do?” said Camm.

When it comes down to it, all these community organizations want Lynchburg to know this needs to stop.

“One violent crime is too many in our community, we want to make sure our folks understand that. We don’t ever want this community to normalize violent crime. We want to make sure that those are investigated thoroughly and the folks responsible for those are brought to justice,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema also added at this time they don’t believe the recent shootings are related to gang activity but each time they happen LPD does its best to investigate if they are related.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Credit: Radford City Police
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Caesars Virginia partners with Averett University
Caesars Virginia invests $500,000 into Averett University for new tourism academic program
Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade
North Carolina AT&T band to march in Danville Christmas Parade this year
Officials have emphasized it will not impact public safety services
Roanoke County dissolves Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department after audit cites internal problems
Governor Offers Perspective on Midterm Election
Governor Offers Perspective on Midterm Election