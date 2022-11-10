Group modifies toys to make them reflect people with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is inspired by Toy Like Me (UK), which is an advocacy group that lobbies major toy makers to make toys that reflect the 20% of the population with disabilities. The group decided not to wait for the manufacturers, so it modifies toys itself.

Several members of Roanoke College’s Toy Like Me Club joined us on Here @ Home to talk about their club and the next modification day, which is Sunday, November 13, in the Life Science Building at Roanoke College.

Students, staff, faculty and community elves are invited to go and modify toys with them.

Toy Like Me Modification Day

409 Life Science (Building 24 on the College Map)

Roanoke College

November 13, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you can glue or sew, you can modify toys too!

Find more information at roanoke.edu/GiveToyLikeMe

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.