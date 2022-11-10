Birthdays
Man arrested for armed robbery at Lynchburg market

Lamont Wilkins Mugshot from 2021
Lamont Wilkins Mugshot from 2021(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market in October.

Lamont Duan Wilkins, 55, was charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Brandishing a Firearm,

Wilkins is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. He has been arrested at least 16 times since 2003 on charges including malicious wounding and burglary/larceny.

The Sunshine Market robbery took place October 10, 2022. The robber walked in with a gun, robbed a clerk and left on foot.

