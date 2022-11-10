Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Michael Poindexter will start on January 1
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year
Surveillance image of porch pirate on Woodshire Road in Collinsville
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack