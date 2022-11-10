Nicole makes landfall; local impacts arrive late Thursday

Cloudy today with rain showers arriving late

Soaking rain all day Friday; severe storms are possible

Big cool down expected this weekend!

REMNANTS OF NICOLE ARRIVE LATE THURSDAY

Clouds will increase Thursday leading to a cloudy day overall with highs in the 60s. It looks like some rain may enter the region Thursday evening after sunset, but during the daytime we should be dry. Some high school football games have been rescheduled for Thursday. The rain gear will be needed as showers will start to hit our hometowns by late in the games Thursday.

Rain will hit our southern counties first then become widespread overnight. Heavy pockets of rain will continue throughout the day on Friday.

Tropical downpours will move in as early as Thursday night. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY)

We have issued a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as tropical rain from Nicole is expected to be widespread and heavy over the region.

TIMING: Models are bringing the rain from Nicole into the region starting Thursday evening (between 7pm - 10pm). Rain will become widespread overnight and last all day Friday. Remnants from Nicole eventually exit Friday evening (between 8pm- midnight).

RAINFALL TOTALS: At this time, most models are suggesting 2-3+″ of rain through the duration of the event. This would mean a slight risk of localized flooding Friday.

IMPACTS: Rainy weather will linger throughout all day on Veterans Day and events planned throughout the area Friday would be impacted. The biggest concern is the risk for flooding, but we can’t completely rule out the chance we could have severe storms develop Friday afternoon & evening. If a severe storm forms the main risk would be strong winds. Tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Rainfall totals with Nicole are expected to reach 2-3" widespread, with locally higher amounts. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY

The bulk of the moisture will be out of here Saturday morning with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies form during the afternoon, but it will be windy. Winds will increase, gusting around 10-25 mph.

COLD AIR PUSHES IN

As remnants from Nicole exit the region Saturday thanks to a cold front pushing in, much colder air will move in behind. Saturday will be our transition day, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will read near freezing in the 20s and low 30s for both Saturday night and Sunday night.

By Sunday and Monday, afternoon highs will be cool with temperatures never making it out of the 40s for most areas.

Look for highs in the 40s as the colder air drops south next week. (WDBJ7)

