North Carolina AT&T band to march in Danville Christmas Parade this year

Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade
Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade(Danville Riverview Rotary Club)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is preparing to host their annual Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Parade will be held on December 4 and begin at 5 p.m. rain or shine.

This year, they partnered with Caesar’s Virginia to be able to get the North Carolina A & T band to march in the parade.

The parade will begin on Broad Street in front of King Cropp Kitchen and go down Main Street, then turn onto Craighead Street and end at the Community Market.

“It’s a night parade, so it’s different because you get to see the lights,” said Barry Richmond, member of the Danville Riverview Rotary Club. “You get to see the parade in another perspective. That’s why we’re so excited about that late afternoon start time. It will certainly end in the dark, but not too dark for you to come out and enjoy.”

The deadline to register to be in the parade is tomorrow night at 4 p.m.

There will be a late fee to enter the parade after the deadline, except for local businesses.

