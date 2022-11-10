Birthdays
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate

Surveillance image of porch pirate on Woodshire Road in Collinsville
Surveillance image of porch pirate on Woodshire Road in Collinsville(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy.

The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville.

Anyone who has information regarding the person or vehicle seen in the attached Facebook post is asked to contact Investigator Ashley Norton at 276-656-4253 or anorton@co.henry.va.us

