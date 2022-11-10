Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy.
The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville.
Anyone who has information regarding the person or vehicle seen in the attached Facebook post is asked to contact Investigator Ashley Norton at 276-656-4253 or anorton@co.henry.va.us
