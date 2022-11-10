Birthdays
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, two police officers were attacked near Brussels North train station Thursday.

Local media reported that the attacker was shot.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

