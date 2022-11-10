Birthdays
River District Association launches e-gift cards to support local businesses

River District Dollars
River District Dollars(River District Association)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association is supporting local businesses with their new electronic gift cards.

The e-gift cards are called River District Dollars and can be used with a smart phone or sent to someone else via text or email.

There are 28 local businesses in downtown Danville that are participating.

They launched the gift cards with matching bonus dollars while funds lasted on Thursday. However, the bonus dollars sold out Thursday morning in just a few hours totaling $20,000.

“We didn’t think they would go in hours,” said Kirsten Aherron, communications and events manager for the River District Association. “People just got on there at 5:30 or 6 in the morning and went for it. So, we’re really excited that there was such a great response. It just shows that everybody is really excited to support our local businesses and get downtown.”

The gift cards can still be purchased online.

