Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County will have a new police chief starting next year. Michael Poindexter will start the role January 1.

Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position.

One of Poindexter’s main priorities is the staffing of Roanoke County’s police force. He explained he aims to increase the recruitment and retention of officers.

“We have a great group of people, but right now we have a shortage of people,” Poindexter said. “We need to get more officers into the career and help secure the community.”

Poindexter also explained he is honored to accept the position.

”For me, it’s almost unreal,” Poindexter said. “I’ve been here 28 years and I started, it seems like yesterday, but we have weathered the storms with the good and the bad as a department.”

Poindexter has been the assistant chief of police since last April. He is following Chief Howard Hall, who announced his retirement in September.

