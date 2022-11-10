Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires on Wednesday.

According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.

About an hour later, crews were called to a second home fire in the 1600 block of 10th Street NE. When they got there, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke from two single-family homes. Those fires, according to the agency, were extinguished within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, but the home where the fire started is estimated to be a total loss. Damage to the second home is still being assessed.

Residents from all three buildings have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

During its investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fires were related and intentionally set. Investigators identified Heather Johnson, 31, as a suspect.

She was arrested by the Roanoke Police Department and the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office. Johnson has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling for the fire at the primary 10th Street NE location. She’s being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond. More charges are pending against her as officials investigate.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call either the Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at (540) 853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

