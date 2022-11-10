Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

WDBJ7 Looks at Robin Reed's Impact on SW Virginia
WDBJ7 Looks at Robin Reed's Impact on SW Virginia
Hopetree Offers Temporary Foster Care Housing
Hopetree Offers Temporary Foster Care Housing
Roanoke County Names New Police Chief
Roanoke County Names New Police Chief
River District Launches eGift Cards to Support Local Businesses
River District Launches eGift Cards to Support Local Businesses