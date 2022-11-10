Birthdays
Smith Mountain Lake Association warns about cold water drowning

Cold water effects the body differently
By Natalie Faunce

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With three drowning deaths this year in water below 70 degrees, and water temperatures declining with our colder temperatures, it is important to review how to survive immersion in cold water.

Patrick Massa, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what happens to the body in colder water and hypothermia sets in. She also talks to us about new laws for boaters and safety issues for boaters on the lake.

For more information, visit smlassociation.org/

