Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County

Nurse Practitioner Landon Morrison (shown on screen) conducts a simulated behavioral health...
Nurse Practitioner Landon Morrison (shown on screen) conducts a simulated behavioral health patient visit with Latala Hodges, communications director at The Harvest Foundation.(The Harvest Foundation)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities.

According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.

Senior Operating Officer at the Harvest Foundation, Sheryl Agee, said in a statement Thursday the coalition is focused on patients.

“This expansion of telehealth services results in strong, trusted systems that everyone can access for healthcare services, regardless of their financial situation or other barriers they may have,” she said in a press release. “It also further increases the network of high-quality professionals available to our community. It’s especially important as we, unfortunately, live in a culture where often a negative stigma is attached to mental health symptoms and services, which hinder people from seeking the care they need. By integrating behavioral health services into a system that already provides a variety of healthcare services, patients can feel more at ease when accessing any care they may need.”

Landon Morrison, a nurse practitioner at both practices said in a statement that it can be intimidating for patients to engage with a mental health provider. But that in their roles, providers can teach coping skills and prescribe medications if needed.

“Many times people feel like they can’t talk to their own family members or friends because of judgment, history, or whatever it might be,” he said. “I would encourage anyone out there who is on the fence about getting help to talk to someone. It can’t hurt and there aren’t any serious side effects. Just give it a try.”

To find out more about telepsychiatry at the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness, visit healthycommunitymhc.org or call (276) 629-1076 (Bassett Family Practice); (276) 956-2233 (Ridgeway Family Health) or email info@healthycommunitymhc.org.

