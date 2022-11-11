Burlington Coat Factory opens at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors on Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County.

“We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.

The growth and development for the Tanglewood area has been in the works since 2015.

“Tanglewood is basically going through a transformation,” Jill Loope, Roanoke County’s retiring economic development director said. “It’s a metamorphosis, so to speak.”

Roanoke County is upgrading the Tanglewood Mall area with new businesses and developments.

“Tanglewood is a huge asset for the community, it’s our anchor in the 419 corridor, it’s our downtown here in Roanoke County,” Loope said. “Malls are going through transformation all over the country. They’re trying to find their way in communities where they serve.”

The county is also improving the area’s transportation plans. The assistant director of planning explained how there has been more than $60 million in funding for improving the surrounding roadways.

“We’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this area trying to improve traffic flow and setting the stage for pedestrian improvements and bicycle improvements, because people want to be able to get around the area without having to drive in their car,” Megan Cronise said.

Some of the plans include reconstructing the diamond interchange at 419 and 220, adding a bus stop for the mall and adding more crosswalks. The interchange construction is set to start in 2024.

“With these improvements that we have initiated, we are helping to facilitate that traffic to get in and out of the mall without a lot of traffic jams,” Cronise said.

With big brand names, like Burlington, coming into Tanglewood, Roanoke County expects other businesses will follow suit.

“They’ll see that Burlington has moved here so I think it will help draw other retail companies looking at this as a good place to invest in,” Byrd said.

The next businesses to come to Tanglewood are Popeye’s and Chili’s. Both are set to open in 2023.

