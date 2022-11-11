A church in Roanoke is trying to strategize solutions to end Gun Violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun Violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference.

Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when his father was shot and killed. Nothing was ever the same for his family.

“It impacts them mentality through the trauma first of all. Then you have a single mother raising seven kids,” said Wood. “And my mother has done a great job.”

51 years later he is still coping with the death of his father.

“Every birthday that comes around. The day of his death comes around. It comes back you know it’s still there. And you go back and relieve those moments. It impacts you. It impacts your life,” explained Wood.

But it’s that feeling fueling his work as the Hill Street Baptist Church Community Outreach Coordinator.

Earlier this year the church applied for a grant through Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission and was awarded 27,000 dollars.

The focus is helping the youth.

“We have to get to the young people and let them know there is a better way than pulling out a gun and shooting one another,” added Wood. “The gun violence just has to stop.”

So far, he organized the first national night out at the villages at Lincoln and several community cookouts.

On Saturday he is leading a 2-mile walk to end gun violence. To not only bring awareness but to find solutions.

“We can also strategize. Bring up new ideas. Brainstorm about what the next steps are,” said Wood.

Wood thinks the key is for churches to work as one.

“The churches aren’t doing enough. It may be hard for some to hear,” explained Wood. “But we need to come together. Not just one church doing something, but we all need to come together.”

The walk will begin at 8 am at Macedonia Baptist Church.

