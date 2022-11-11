The Community Christmas Store prepares for the upcoming holiday season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store is getting ready for the holiday season.

This year, the store is at the Spartan Square shopping center in Salem.

Families in need can shop for new toys, clothes and food all completely free of charge. The store runs entirely on donations and fundraising efforts throughout the year.

This year’s president explained the store has a huge impact on families.

”I know that some of the families that have come through before and they are so appreciative and they have said, if it wasn’t for you, I would not be able to give my child anything for Christmas,” Angie Apgar said. “That is very heartwarming.”

Saturday is the last day families can register to shop at the Christmas store. The store is still looking for gently used donations ahead of the shopping weekend on December 8-10.

