Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

The Community Christmas Store prepares for the upcoming holiday season

Saturday is the last day families can register to shop.
Saturday is the last day families can register to shop.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store is getting ready for the holiday season.

This year, the store is at the Spartan Square shopping center in Salem.

Families in need can shop for new toys, clothes and food all completely free of charge. The store runs entirely on donations and fundraising efforts throughout the year.

This year’s president explained the store has a huge impact on families.

”I know that some of the families that have come through before and they are so appreciative and they have said, if it wasn’t for you, I would not be able to give my child anything for Christmas,” Angie Apgar said. “That is very heartwarming.”

Saturday is the last day families can register to shop at the Christmas store. The store is still looking for gently used donations ahead of the shopping weekend on December 8-10.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The final round of rain will move into the region through the evening and diminish overnight.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Severe risk continues into the evening
Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

The department store is part of a larger development plan for the area
Burlington Coat Factory opens at Tanglewood Mall
Children in Roanoke can learn what it means to be a construction worker
Roanoke’s Center in the Square ‘Kids Square’ opens new construction exhibit
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (G)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (G)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (F)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (F)