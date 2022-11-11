Explore the art and craft of hand weaving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization that brings together weavers at every level of expertise who share a common interest in the art and craft of hand weaving.

Meridith Entingh, a member of Left of Center Art Space and the Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley, along with Mary Anne Mullins, a member of the Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about a special Gallery Exhibition and Sale celebrating this craft.

The exhibit, called “Handweaving 20,000 Years and Going Strong Moving into the 21st Century,” is at Left of Center Art Space in downtown Roanoke. From now until November 30, the guild will present an exhibit of some of the varied weaving products produced by guild members. There will be additional handwoven pieces for sale throughout the month.

Gallery hours are Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more info about this gallery, see its Facebook page.

