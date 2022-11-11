Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Explore the art and craft of hand weaving

Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley celebrates this 20,000-year-old craft
Handweavers Guild of New River Valley
Handweavers Guild of New River Valley(Handweavers Guild of New River Valley)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization that brings together weavers at every level of expertise who share a common interest in the art and craft of hand weaving.

Meridith Entingh, a member of Left of Center Art Space and the Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley, along with Mary Anne Mullins, a member of the Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about a special Gallery Exhibition and Sale celebrating this craft.

The exhibit, called “Handweaving 20,000 Years and Going Strong Moving into the 21st Century,” is at Left of Center Art Space in downtown Roanoke. From now until November 30, the guild will present an exhibit of some of the varied weaving products produced by guild members. There will be additional handwoven pieces for sale throughout the month.

Gallery hours are Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more info about this gallery, see its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
The final round of rain will move into the region through the evening and diminish overnight.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Severe risk continues into the evening
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

Virginia Values Veterans Program Connects Veterans and Employers
Virginia Values Veterans Program Connects Veterans and Employers
Veterans Face Mental Health Issues
Veterans Face Mental Health Issues
Lynchburg roads closed due to possible gas leak
We'll keep the chance of rain through around midnight as remnants from Nicole move through.
Friday, November 11 - Weekend Outlook
Virginia Parade Offers Great Way to Thank a Veteran
Virginia Parade Offers Great Way to Thank a Veteran