Kick off your holiday shopping at 34th annual Stocked Market

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is kicking off the holiday season early with the 34th annual Stocked Market.

The event is a charity fundraiser held at the Berglund Center each November.

This holiday market is home to over a hundred vendors from across the country.

This fundraiser has raised over $3.2 million over the past 32 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

To buy tickets for the 34th annual Stocked Market, click here.

For more information regarding Stocked Market 2022, contact stockedmarket@jlrv.org

You can also visit the Stocked Market on Facebook for up-to-the-minute details on giveaways, events, and more.

