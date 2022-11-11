Kick off your holiday shopping at 34th annual Stocked Market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is kicking off the holiday season early with the 34th annual Stocked Market.

The event is a charity fundraiser held at the Berglund Center each November.

This holiday market is home to over a hundred vendors from across the country.

This fundraiser has raised over $3.2 million over the past 32 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

