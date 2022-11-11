Birthdays
Lynchburg roads closed due to possible gas leak

(WNEM)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.

Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.

Taylor Street is closed at 11th Street, 12th Street and 13th Street.

The Lynchburg Fire Department is on scene.

