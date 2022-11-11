Lynchburg roads closed due to possible gas leak

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.

Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.

Taylor Street is closed at 11th Street, 12th Street and 13th Street.

The Lynchburg Fire Department is on scene.

