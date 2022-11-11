Birthdays
Veterans face mental health issues

A look at the options available for treating mental illness of veterans
(GRAYDC)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population.

Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief of Staff, along with Dr. Delmar Short, Chief Psychiatry Service, from the Salem VA Healthcare System, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the options available for treating mental illness and the mental illness of veterans.

They also discuss the PACT Act, which was recently signed into law, and how it will help veterans.

For more information on the Salem VA visit salem.va.gov

