Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Ideas to create the perfect table setting for Thanksgiving

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. While making sure dinner is perfect and everyone makes it in town for the holiday, don’t let setting your table stress you out.

Home staging expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to make your Thanksgiving table beautiful on any budget. Implement these tips and your table will have a “wow” factor that will have your guests impressed.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the red-shaded area until 3 PM.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Tornado Watch in effect until 3 PM
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

Roanoke, Virginia.
Roanoke City named a 2022 top-10 digital city
Stocked Market Returns to Berglund Center
Kick off your holiday shopping at 34th annual Stocked Market
Weather Talk Live - Friday, November 11 Morning Update
Weather Talk Live - Friday, November 11 Morning Update
Mornin' Home Makeover: How to Set a Holiday Table
Mornin' Home Makeover Shows How to Properly Set the Table