National D-Day Memorial honors veterans during annual ceremony

Two World War II veterans in their 90s attended a Veterans Days ceremony Friday in Bedford.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As the clouds gathered over the National D-Day Memorial Friday, a crowd assembled inside the Bedford Moose Lodge.

Veterans of wars past stood alongside many whose military careers are still ahead of them.

Among them were two men who served in World War II.

96-year-old Navy veteran Earnest Fulcher of Christiansburg served on D-Day.

“I’ve thought about it a lot over the years,” Fulcher told reporters, “I still think on those men who were killed. I really do.”

93-year-old U.S. Marine Daniel Villarial from Bedford County served later in the Mediterranean.

“Bedford is a very patriotic town in this United States of America,” Villarial said. “Very patriotic and they look out for our veterans that are here.”

The keynote speaker was Major General Andy Munera, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command.

“I come from a long line of folks who served in the military, so it means a lot to me that we’re recognizing those that have served and those that continue to serve, and the things that they do to protect our way of life,” he said.

Later families visited the D-Day Memorial to honor relatives whose names are now engraved on bricks in the Veterans Memorial Walk.

We met the family of D-Day Veteran Clifford David Potter.

“Just honoring my dad and the wonderful man that he was,” Melody Boyington told us, “but also wishing that he could be here with us.”

And the family of Korean War Veteran William Howard Whitaker I who later served as the principal of Bedford Elementary School nearby.

“There are so many different men and women of so many different branches of services,” said Cynthia Novac Whitaker Langhorn. “Thank you for your service to our country and your dedication. And may God continue to bless you all.”

