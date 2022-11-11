NRCC honors veterans

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This Veterans Day is about remembrance at New River Community College.

The college held its annual Veterans Day Service Friday headlined by keynote speaker Jeff Bain, a Vietnam War Veteran.

“it’s very important to me, because they there are people in the audience today that have never been in service don’t understand what is involved And I wanted to try to bring some of that to them,” he said.

The service brought together many community groups including members of the Pulaski County High School Chorus.

“It’s important to remember that just a small percentage of our population serves in the military, and they do a tremendous job protecting all of our freedoms,” NRCC Veterans Officer Don Stowers said.

Ceremonies like NRCC’s can show the veterans that they have support in southwest Virginia.

“Every veteran picked up left their home went did their time of service came back,” Bain said. “Most of these guys and gals you’ll never recognize as a veteran but they’ve got that innate strength and determination that they found in the military, and they will continue to do it in their lives.”

Bain says for any veteran who’s struggling, there’s a community of veterans ready to help.

“If you feel lonely, if you feel at the your end, get help,” he said. “There is help available, we cannot continue to suffer the suicides and the losses of our veterans like we have been.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.