Roanoke City named 2022 top 10 digital city

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City has been named a 2022 top 10 digital city, according to a Digital Cities Survey.

Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category. The city says the ranking recognizes how the city utilizes technology to strengthen cybersecurity.

“Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve, while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.”

The city says Roanoke has been recognized as a top 10 digital city more than 20 years.

The top 10 ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” November 17 in Kansas City, Missouri

For more information about the 2022 Digital Cities Survey results, click here.

