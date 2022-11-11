Roanoke College student tells the stories of Roanoke Valley Veterans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke College student is honoring Veterans here at home with a documentary.

This is a months-long project Owen Collander proposed for his honor distinction class.

He worked with local veteran organizations and connected with six veterans from across our hometowns.

His film, “The Untold Stories of Roanoke Valley Veterans,” highlights those service members who served with honor and bravery.

Veterans’ stories include one From being stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War to what it was like being a woman in the military in the 1990s.

“How they got into the military. What their experiences in the military was like. What their experiences was like after they got out of the military. And then the relationship with the Roanoke Valley area,” said Collander. “That something that I kinda wanted to capture with this project is giving these people voices and a story to be told when they might not of been able to share that otherwise.”

The movie premieres November 30th at the Grandin Theater.

