Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke College student tells the stories of Roanoke Valley Veterans

Roanoke College Student Documentary
Roanoke College Student Documentary(Roanoke College)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke College student is honoring Veterans here at home with a documentary.

This is a months-long project Owen Collander proposed for his honor distinction class.

He worked with local veteran organizations and connected with six veterans from across our hometowns.

His film, “The Untold Stories of Roanoke Valley Veterans,” highlights those service members who served with honor and bravery.

Veterans’ stories include one From being stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War to what it was like being a woman in the military in the 1990s.

“How they got into the military. What their experiences in the military was like. What their experiences was like after they got out of the military. And then the relationship with the Roanoke Valley area,” said Collander. “That something that I kinda wanted to capture with this project is giving these people voices and a story to be told when they might not of been able to share that otherwise.”

The movie premieres November 30th at the Grandin Theater.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The final round of rain will move into the region through the evening and diminish overnight.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Severe risk continues into the evening
Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

Children in Roanoke can learn what it means to be a construction worker
Roanoke’s Center in the Square ‘Kids Square’ opens new construction exhibit
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (G)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (G)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (F)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (F)
7@four Live for Veterans' Day at American Legion in Salem
7@four goes live at American Legion for Veterans’ Day
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (E)
7@four: Honoring Veterans Live Show 11.11.22 (E)