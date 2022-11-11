Birthdays
Roanoke’s Center in the Square ‘Kids Square’ opens new construction exhibit

Children in Roanoke can learn what it means to be a construction worker
Children in Roanoke can learn what it means to be a construction worker(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children in the Roanoke Valley can now experience what its like to work in construction.

Roanoke’s Center in the Square “Kid’s Square” officially opened its construction zone on Friday. Children can operate mini-cranes, bulldozers and wear hard hats.

The hands-on exhibit is sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery.

The children museum’s executive director explained the exhibit has already been a huge hit with families.

”We have kids that are walking into this area and you can hear the squeals from my office of how excited they are when they walk in,” Felicia Branham said. “They can jump on a real dump truck or work a crane and we’re really excited about our new diggers.”

Some parts of the exhibit are still being worked on. Those areas will be open by Sunday.

