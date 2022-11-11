Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

School Board approves bonuses for Botetourt County Public Schools employees

The Botetourt County School Board approved bonuses for all its employees Thursday night.
The Botetourt County School Board approved bonuses for all its employees Thursday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonuses are coming to all Botetourt County Public Schools employees. The School Board unanimously approved the action at its meeting Thursday night.

All full-time employees will receive a $1,000 bonus and all part-time employees will receive a $500 bonus. The money to make this possible will be coming from the state.

“The state is using their ESSER funds to provide the funding to school divisions and have encouraged school divisions to use their ESSER funds to help fund the difference in state funding and total funding needed to provide bonuses to employees. The estimated total cost to provide this bonus to our employees is $793,918.75. The state funding being provided is $471,840.72. We are proposing the difference of $322,078.03 be funded using our ESSER III Funds,” said Brandon Lee, BCPS Director of Finance in a document included on the agenda.

“On behalf of Botetourt County Schools and all of our employees, I do want to thank you. I know it will be greatly appreciated,” Superintendent Dr. John Russ told the school board after they approved it.

Russ did mention the state funding is there until 2024. But there are a handful of categories of the state funding that BCPS will be pulling from to make these bonuses possible.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke

Latest News

A car drives through the rain in Roanoke Thursday night.
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
Rain moves in and becomes heavy at times Friday.
Thursday, November 10 - Overnight Outlook
WDBJ7 recognizes Robin Reed’s impact as he prepares to retire
WDBJ7 Looks at Robin Reed's Impact on SW Virginia
WDBJ7 Looks at Robin Reed's Impact on SW Virginia