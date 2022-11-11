School Board approves bonuses for Botetourt County Public Schools employees

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonuses are coming to all Botetourt County Public Schools employees. The School Board unanimously approved the action at its meeting Thursday night.

All full-time employees will receive a $1,000 bonus and all part-time employees will receive a $500 bonus. The money to make this possible will be coming from the state.

“The state is using their ESSER funds to provide the funding to school divisions and have encouraged school divisions to use their ESSER funds to help fund the difference in state funding and total funding needed to provide bonuses to employees. The estimated total cost to provide this bonus to our employees is $793,918.75. The state funding being provided is $471,840.72. We are proposing the difference of $322,078.03 be funded using our ESSER III Funds,” said Brandon Lee, BCPS Director of Finance in a document included on the agenda.

“On behalf of Botetourt County Schools and all of our employees, I do want to thank you. I know it will be greatly appreciated,” Superintendent Dr. John Russ told the school board after they approved it.

Russ did mention the state funding is there until 2024. But there are a handful of categories of the state funding that BCPS will be pulling from to make these bonuses possible.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.