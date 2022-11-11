Steve Forbes speaking at Roanoke College in November

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will speak at Roanoke College November 15.

Forbes will be speaking on “The Case For Free Enterprise Over Socialism.”

Forbes campaigned for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 1996 and 2000. He campaigned on the platform of a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits and a strong national defense.

Tickets are available at the Colket Information Desk at Roanoke College and are free. Tickets are required to attend the event.

For information, contact Sally Walker at walker@roanoke.edu or Diane Wing at wing@roanoke.edu.

