Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Steve Forbes speaking at Roanoke College in November

Steve Forbes.
Steve Forbes.(Roanoke College)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will speak at Roanoke College November 15.

Forbes will be speaking on “The Case For Free Enterprise Over Socialism.”

Forbes campaigned for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 1996 and 2000. He campaigned on the platform of a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits and a strong national defense.

Tickets are available at the Colket Information Desk at Roanoke College and are free. Tickets are required to attend the event.

For information, contact Sally Walker at walker@roanoke.edu or Diane Wing at wing@roanoke.edu.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the red-shaded area until 3 PM.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Tornado Watch in effect until 3 PM
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

Roanoke, Virginia.
Roanoke City named 2022 top 10 digital city
Stocked Market Returns to Berglund Center
Kick off your holiday shopping at 34th annual Stocked Market
Weather Talk Live - Friday, November 11 Morning Update
Weather Talk Live - Friday, November 11 Morning Update
Mornin' Home Makeover: How to Set a Holiday Table
Mornin' Home Makeover Shows How to Properly Set the Table