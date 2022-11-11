Virginia Museum of Natural History celebrates energy efficiency project

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is celebrating its new energy efficiency project.

The museum partnered with the Virginia Department of Energy to install solar panels, upgraded insulation, and electric vehicle charging stations.

As part of the celebration, admission to the museum was free for everyone on Friday.

Veterans were also given two free passes to visit the museum on a future date in support of Veteran’s Day.

“The goal was to exist in perpetuity for the state of Virginia and the state agency here located in Martinsville, Virginia, and we want it to go on forever,” said Jonathan Martin, chief financial officer for the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “So, sustainable, renewable energy is going to be part of that process.”

The project will generate over $100,000 in energy savings every year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.