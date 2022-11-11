Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

A car drives through the rain in Roanoke Thursday night.
A car drives through the rain in Roanoke Thursday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring.

“We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville is unique, we do have a regional swift-water team. That team has been briefed on the weather situation,” said Tim Duffer, deputy fire chief with the Danville Fire Department

When heavy rainfall is in the forecast, flooding comes to mind, but a positive right now for the Southside is that the Dan River water levels are low.

“We’re not expecting a big rise in the river currently, but that could change. The Dan River is extremely low right now, so that’s actually a benefit.”

Other areas in our hometowns are taking precautions as well.

Halifax County has closed schools and Bedford County has made sure residents are aware of information in case of emergency. As the weather makes its way into our areas, the key word continues to be safety.

“Avoid at all costs driving through flooded roadways. It may seem not that deep but it may have washed out the road. The weather service has a great slogan ‘turn around don’t drown’ we preach that a lot.”

There continues to be a flood watch in Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick Counties until late Friday night. WDBJ7 will continue to keep our viewers informed on what’s coming on the air and online.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke

Latest News

Rain moves in and becomes heavy at times Friday.
Thursday, November 10 - Overnight Outlook
WDBJ7 recognizes Robin Reed’s impact as he prepares to retire
WDBJ7 Looks at Robin Reed's Impact on SW Virginia
WDBJ7 Looks at Robin Reed's Impact on SW Virginia
Hopetree Offers Temporary Foster Care Housing
Hopetree Offers Temporary Foster Care Housing