Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring.

“We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville is unique, we do have a regional swift-water team. That team has been briefed on the weather situation,” said Tim Duffer, deputy fire chief with the Danville Fire Department

When heavy rainfall is in the forecast, flooding comes to mind, but a positive right now for the Southside is that the Dan River water levels are low.

“We’re not expecting a big rise in the river currently, but that could change. The Dan River is extremely low right now, so that’s actually a benefit.”

Other areas in our hometowns are taking precautions as well.

Halifax County has closed schools and Bedford County has made sure residents are aware of information in case of emergency. As the weather makes its way into our areas, the key word continues to be safety.

“Avoid at all costs driving through flooded roadways. It may seem not that deep but it may have washed out the road. The weather service has a great slogan ‘turn around don’t drown’ we preach that a lot.”

There continues to be a flood watch in Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick Counties until late Friday night. WDBJ7 will continue to keep our viewers informed on what’s coming on the air and online.

