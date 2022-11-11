Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia Values Veterans Program connects veterans and employers

V3 Program hits milestone
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Values Veterans (V3) connects employers and veterans across the Commonwealth. Certified companies work with the Department of Veterans Services and other strategic partners to support Virginia’s veterans.

One aspect of V3′s mission is to highlight brief stories about how V3-certified companies overcame obstacles to support veteran employees. Their stories cover any aspect of their companies’ recruiting, hiring, training, or re-training processes that made their veterans’ success stories possible.

Meagan LoBuglio joins us on Here @ Home to explain how the program works and why the V3 program is important to military families and organizations/employers.

If your business or organization would like more information on getting involved with the V3 program, visit dvs.virginia.gov

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
The final round of rain will move into the region through the evening and diminish overnight.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Severe risk continues into the evening
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

Virginia Values Veterans Program Connects Veterans and Employers
Virginia Values Veterans Program Connects Veterans and Employers
Veterans Face Mental Health Issues
Veterans Face Mental Health Issues
Lynchburg roads closed due to possible gas leak
We'll keep the chance of rain through around midnight as remnants from Nicole move through.
Friday, November 11 - Weekend Outlook
Virginia Parade Offers Great Way to Thank a Veteran
Virginia Parade Offers Great Way to Thank a Veteran