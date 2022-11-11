Virginia Values Veterans Program connects veterans and employers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Values Veterans (V3) connects employers and veterans across the Commonwealth. Certified companies work with the Department of Veterans Services and other strategic partners to support Virginia’s veterans.

One aspect of V3′s mission is to highlight brief stories about how V3-certified companies overcame obstacles to support veteran employees. Their stories cover any aspect of their companies’ recruiting, hiring, training, or re-training processes that made their veterans’ success stories possible.

Meagan LoBuglio joins us on Here @ Home to explain how the program works and why the V3 program is important to military families and organizations/employers.

If your business or organization would like more information on getting involved with the V3 program, visit dvs.virginia.gov

