Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.

This is a great event to take the family to and watch the participants who will march in the parade. Organizers will hand out 5,000 flags the morning of the parade - so get there early to get your flag.

There will also be two F-22 Raptors from Langley AFB VA fly over the parade at the beginning. They will fly down Jefferson Street over the Wells Fargo Tower at a very low altitude.

You also have the chance to thank a veteran in person, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Roanoke Market Building, where a number of veterans from the Salem VA will be attendance.

For more information on the parade and the day’s events, visit virginiasveteransparade.org/

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
The final round of rain will move into the region through the evening and diminish overnight.
Weather Alert Day Friday; Severe risk continues into the evening
Truist Bank Robbery in Roanoke... 10.26.22
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Roanoke County Chief of Police Michael Poindexter
Roanoke County names new police chief

Latest News

Virginia Values Veterans Program Connects Veterans and Employers
Virginia Values Veterans Program Connects Veterans and Employers
Veterans Face Mental Health Issues
Veterans Face Mental Health Issues
Lynchburg roads closed due to possible gas leak
We'll keep the chance of rain through around midnight as remnants from Nicole move through.
Friday, November 11 - Weekend Outlook
Virginia Parade Offers Great Way to Thank a Veteran
Virginia Parade Offers Great Way to Thank a Veteran