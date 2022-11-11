Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.

This is a great event to take the family to and watch the participants who will march in the parade. Organizers will hand out 5,000 flags the morning of the parade - so get there early to get your flag.

There will also be two F-22 Raptors from Langley AFB VA fly over the parade at the beginning. They will fly down Jefferson Street over the Wells Fargo Tower at a very low altitude.

You also have the chance to thank a veteran in person, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Roanoke Market Building, where a number of veterans from the Salem VA will be attendance.

For more information on the parade and the day’s events, visit virginiasveteransparade.org/

