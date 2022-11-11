Birthdays
VT Cadets stand guard on Veterans Day

VT Corps of Cadets
VT Corps of Cadets(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets are standing guard at the pylons for 48 hours this Veterans Day.

The corps will guard the center piece of the Pylons which honors Tech’s Medal of Honor recipients and alumni who died in World War 1.

This year, the corps isn’t letting a rainy Veterans Day get in the way of the tradition.

“It’s important for us as cadets here in the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets to be able to guard this rock at the pylons no matter the weather because of the way that soldiers were able to do the same, selflessly serving the country, while they were overseas or fighting the enemy near or far,” VTCC’s Brooke Johnson said.

Members of the corps take hour long shifts guarding the rock before being replaced by two more members of the corps.

Some cadets will also be marching in the Roanoke veterans day parade tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

