9-year-old boy shot in suspected road rage incident

RENTON, Wash. (KING) - A 9-year-old boy was shot in a suspected road rage incident in Renton, Washington, on Friday afternoon.

What started as tempers flaring between adults ended with the child being rushed to the hospital.

“I thought it was just like a firework, but it turned out to be a gun. So that was kind of scary,” witness Betty Santiago said.

Santiago was at a car dealership nearby when the incident occurred and heard the gunshot.

“It was very scary because, you know, with everything that is happening, you don’t know where it comes from ... you just get scared right away,” Santiago said.

It was then that the driver of the vehicle the boy had been riding in pulled over and someone called 911.

The child was then rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Lt. Chris Noll with the Washington State Patrol reported the boy had been shot once in the mouth and once in the upper chest.

“That child has life-threatening injuries but is stable and currently en route to Harbor View Medical Center,” Noll said at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident started about 3 p.m. when two vehicles, a blue Ford Mustang and a black Dodge Durango, were heading north on Highway 167 in Renton.

When both cars were at an intersection someone in the Durango got out and approached the blue Mustang. It was then that someone in the Mustang fired a weapon and took off.

“It does seem like we see more and more of these and I would imagine for any parent this is the worst possible outcome,” Noll said.

The incident comes as dangerous altercations on the roadways rise.

Washington State Patrol reported that road rage instances are up every year for the past four years in King County.

In this case, the instance of road rage had a horrible outcome.

“This is unbelievable,” Santiago said. “I have nephews that age and I just cannot imagine the pain and the worry of the parents.”

Meanwhile, troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Renton police searched for the suspected shooter.

