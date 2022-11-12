CIAA Commissioner visits WDBJ7 to discuss championships games held in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) football and volleyball championships return to Salem.

The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference.

Jacqie McWilliams, the first woman selected to be a CIAA Commissioner in 2012, stopped by WDBJ7 to share more about the partnership with Salem and the significance of the champtionship games.

Chowan University and Fayetteville State, the top football teams from the northern and southern divisions, of the CIAA will face off Saturday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET during the 2022 CIAA Football Championship game at Salem Stadium.

Fayetteville State University finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in conference (5-0 in the southern division).

Chowan won the northern division with an overall record of 7-3 (7-1 record in conference, 5-0 in division) this season.

The quarterfinals for the CIAA volleyball championship also concluded Monday night with the top four seeds (Shaw, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, and Winston-Salem State) advancing to the semifinals.

The Bears and Broncos earned sweeps, while the Vikings and Rams won in hard-fought five-setters.

Parking is free and fans are encouraged to begin their tailgating festivities at 9:00 a.m. with gates opening at noon.

The CIAA championship matches continue in the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. The 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship (semifinals & championship) at the Salem Civic Center is free and open to the public.

The volleyball semifinals and the championship will be live-streamed, available on the CIAA Sports Network at the individual pay-per-view price of $9.95.

Advance general admission tickets to the football championship are $15, while day-of-the-event tickets are $25. Both are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Special rates for students with school IDs will be available the day of the event for $10. Admission for children ages 7 and under is free. Tickets are also available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 8 am - 5 pm). Children 8-14 for $10.

The football championship game will be available on the CIAA Sports Network as a pay-per-view option for $14.95 and will also be broadcast nationally on Aspire TV.

CIAA VIP Tickets for the football championship are available for advanced purchase only on ticketmaster.com.

