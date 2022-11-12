Birthdays
Freshmen lead No. 18 Virginia men’s basketball in rout of Monmouth, 89-42

(WDBJ)
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Isaac McKneely scored 15 points, classmate Ryan Dunn had 13 and No. 18 Virginia closed the first half on a 32-8 run and beat Monmouth 89-42.

The Cavaliers added a 21-2 burst in the second half, never allowing the Hawks to even entertain the idea of making a game of it after trailing 42-21 at halftime.

Myles Foster led the Hawks with 10 points, but they all came in the first 11 minutes before he was saddled with foul trouble. Myles Ruth added eight points.

