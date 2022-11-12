Front brings afternoon showers and cold air

Mostly sunny and dry start

A front brings scattered PM showers

Winter like pattern for the week ahead

SATURDAY

Dry and mild this morning with some sunshine expected through the morning. Another front will bring more clouds and a chance for some passing showers this afternoon.

Highs reach the low 60s for most areas. Winds will increase this evening, gusting around 20-25 mph behind the front and much colder air will enter the region tonight.

SUNDAY

Overnight is where those temperatures drop! Lows into Sunday morning will read near freezing in the 20s and low 30s. Sunday afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s. Winds will increase and we could see some gusts 20-30 mph. We’ll be waking up Monday morning with temperatures in the upper teens and low-mid 20s.

By Sunday and Monday, afternoon highs will be cool with temperatures never making it out of the 40s for most areas. Tuesday we could see another system move in bringing some cold rain and a chance of some wintry mix in the morning hours.

