Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warning of impersonation telephone scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office wants you to know about a new telephone scam that is going on.

Criminals are calling residents pretending to be a Captain Mark Lacy, and telling whoever answers that they have missed jury duty or have a warrant out.

They will then demand that you buy a gift card to pay your way out of jail.

They are using a local number to commit the fraud.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call the real police.

