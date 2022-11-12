Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warning of impersonation telephone scam
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office wants you to know about a new telephone scam that is going on.
Criminals are calling residents pretending to be a Captain Mark Lacy, and telling whoever answers that they have missed jury duty or have a warrant out.
They will then demand that you buy a gift card to pay your way out of jail.
They are using a local number to commit the fraud.
If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call the real police.
