Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant; police identify suspect and victim

Credit: Lynchburg Police
(Credit: Lynchburg Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 4:30 a.m: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has identified the name of the suspect involved in Friday night’s homicide at Iron and Ale Restaurant on Cornerstone Street.

Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28.

Charges on file for Lewis include the following:

• Second-degree murder

• Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Concealed Weapon

Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape bearing Virginia license plates: 9157VH.

Lewis’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If Lewis is seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot.

Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.

The suspect is a white man with a reddish/brown beard, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt that had a white and yellow design on the front. He was wearing a backwards baseball hat, dark colored long shorts and dark colored tennis shoes “with a white check.”

Contact 434-455-6102 with information.

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7 photo)

EARLIER: Lynchburg Police have confirmed a shooting occurred Friday night at the Iron & Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table restaurant.

WDBJ7 is working to gather more details surrounding the situation.

Check back for updates.

