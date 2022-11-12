National Center for Healthy Veterans holds commemoration celebration for veterans

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) -The National Center for Healthy Veterans held a commemoration celebration for Family, friends and veterans from across Central Virginia Friday.

The central focus of the celebration was to allow veterans to share their experiences with fellow comrades, while letting all veterans know they are not alone.

“We don’t have to ask the question where would we be without them, because they have always been there. That’s why we are in the land of the free, home of the brave,” says Dr. Bob Dees, Board President for The National Center for Healthy Veterans.

Guest Speaker Dr. Tim Lee, a Vietnam veteran himself, shared his story of losing his legs during the war. He says he made a decision in the hospital that changed his life.

Lee states, “I made up my mind, I made a decision in that hospital. I sat up in bed one day after being surrounded with this for weeks of bitterness and anger. I said out loud I don’t want to get bitter, I don’t want to get angry, and I didn’t. I wanted to do something with my life; I didn’t want to waste it.”

Jeremy Strasser, program director for The National Center for Healthy Veterans, is an active-duty serviceman and volunteer. He says every veteran should feel loved by someone.

Strasser states, “For every veteran, it’s important for them to feel loved by the people that sent them someplace. I think our country owes it to them to say thank you and see what they need.” Sometimes an act of kindness makes all the difference.

Lee states, “Find veterans, say thank you and shake their hand and encourage them. Sometimes a simple word is all they need to hear to go a little bit further down the road.”

The National Center for Healthy Veterans is working on a housing project for veterans on 330 acres of land at Valor Farm. Nineteen homes are already developed and more than hundred are expected to be completed in the next few years.

