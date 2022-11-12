‘Prayers up, guns down’ community comes together for an Anti-Violence Walk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Churches, community groups, and residents are taking on gun violence in Roanoke. By walking 2.7 miles in the Northwest community. One of the areas organizers say has been the most affected.

“And we just want you to know we’re here. Here at Hill Street,” said Hill Street Baptist Church Pastor. “Here in the community. We are here and we can do it all together.”

The Anti-violence walk was organized by Hill Street Baptist Church and Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. Their focused is reaching the youth.

“Churches at their best are about relationships and connecting with multiple generations.,” said Councilman Joe Cobb. “And so, however we can reach a young person.”

As a parent of a 9-year-old, ending gun violence is personal for The Peacemakers Inc. President Shawn Hunter.

“I want him to be able to grow up and live a long life without being struck down by a bullet,” said Hunter.

Hunter says everyone needs to be present in the streets where shootings are happening.

“We need to learn what is going on with our kids are doing,” explained Hunter. “We need to learn what is going on in the streets. So, we can make an impact to make our community a safe and decent place.”

Dotsy Clifton says it was important to stand up against an issue affecting the star city.

“I want to be a part of anything that could help to mitigate the violence,” said Clifton.

But they don’t want it to just be a walk. The group plans to continue meeting once a month. And they invite everyone to join them.

