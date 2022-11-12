Roanoke County Fire Marshal investigating cause of early morning fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after and early morning fire on Saturday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Skyview Road in the Ft. Lewis area.

When they arrived, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a one story home.

The home was undergoing renovations and no one was occupying the home at the time.

The fire was knocked down in about twenty minutes, but the home did sustain a partial floor collapse.

No injuries were reported.

