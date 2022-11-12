Roanoke veterans reflect on what Veterans Day means to them

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wickham is the president of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc. and Bill Hume is the vice president of the Virginia Veterans Council. But long before they held these titles, they both served in the United States Air Force.

”I was actually essentially a launch control officer for nuclear missiles, so it was a very interesting career,” said Wickham who served from 2012 to 2016.

“I served in the United States Air Force from 1984 to 1994, also served in Desert Storm. Spent 10 years in the civil engineering branch at Langley Air Force Base and at Gila Bend Air Force Base in Arizona,” said Hume.

Veterans Day is special each year for our military. Wickham and Hume took the time to speak about what the day means to them.

“To me, Veterans Day is honestly a time to reflect on my service, celebrate with my fellow brothers and sisters that served as well. But also for me to thank those that have gone on before us that have served our country,” said Wickham.

“My dad, my grandfather were both in the military. My father served in World War II and Korea, he’s passed away now. I have a lot of aunts and uncles especially that served in Vietnam. So we all, the younger service people, look at those people with a lot of respect, more than ourselves. I followed in their footsteps, so this is a time of year we get to pay tribute to them, not necessarily ourselves,” said Hume.

Veterans Day is also a chance for our military to strengthen their connection with the community.

“Being a veteran, is you have been through something, you have been through a lot of trials and tribulations and training after training after training. And so to come together in a space such as Veterans Day, or the parade, or the veterans meet and greet, that is what allows the military current and former to communicate to the civilian population, a glimpse into what it’s truly about,” said Wickham.

“It’s equated to the firefighters and the police of today. We all wear the same uniform at the end of the day, we’re serving and protecting. I think it’s important for the population to come out and honor our veterans, and through seeing them and talking with them, you understand the conflicts they’ve been through,” said Hume.

