Sears, Miller lead No. 20 Alabama past Liberty men’s basketball 95-59

Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points, freshman Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty 95-59.

Alabama led by nine at the break and broke away with a 17-2 run early in the second half.

Liberty’s Darius McGhee, second in the nation in scoring last season at 24.6 points per game, was held to eight on 3-for-11 shooting, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.

This was the most-lopsided nonconference loss by Liberty since it fell to Indiana 87-48 on Nov. 19, 2016.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

