Senior Alert issued as part of search for Virginia man

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man.

Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas, who is white, 5′ 5″ and 130 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last reported seen November 11 at 5 p.m. at the Food Lion supermarket on Scottsville Road in Scottsville, Virginia. He may be driving a black 2016 Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plate number ULP-1923 and a bumper sticker that says, “Blessed.”

Police say Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Albemarle County Police dispatch at 434-977-9041.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF ALBEMARLE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/BQ4FY2ZJKc — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) November 12, 2022

