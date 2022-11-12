Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot.
Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
The suspect is a white man with a reddish/brown beard, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt that had a white and yellow design on the front. He was wearing a backwards baseball hat, dark colored long shorts and dark colored tennis shoes “with a white check.”
Contact 434-455-6102 with information.
EARLIER: Lynchburg Police have confirmed a shooting occurred Friday night at the Iron & Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table restaurant.
WDBJ7 is working to gather more details surrounding the situation.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.