UVA football defeated by Pitt, 37-7

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Cavaliers only put a single touchdown on the board Saturday against the visiting Panthers and ended up losing 37-7.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two interceptions that were brought back for touchdowns by Pittsburgh on the first two plays of the game from scrimmage.

The Wahoos host Coastal Carolina next Saturday.

