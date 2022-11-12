Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform.

It kicked off at 11 a.m. in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kick-off.

“How it makes us feel when people show thanks when we come back from some of the things that we did,” said Veteran and Parade Organizer Travis Light. “Some of these older vets you know are not going to be around for much longer. So, we need to show our appreciation. And we wouldn’t be here without them.”

The parade ran from the corner of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue to the corner of Campbell Avenue and Williamson Roanoke. For Veterans like Michael Winebush, the parade was emotional.

“It means a lot to me because it shows us that at least somebody cares about us. And they respect the job that we did. Without us there wouldn’t really be an America,” explained Winebush.”

But it is also a time for current members of the military can connect with Veterans and let them know they are carrying the service on.

“It’s important to also say that there’s another generation that’s gonna carry the flag and continue that service,” said Virginia Army National Guard Kevin Hoffman. “And that they can rest easy that they’re in good hands. We’ve got good people that are taking up the fight for them.”

The parade was filled with veterans, military vehicles, marching bands, ROTC cadets, and more.

