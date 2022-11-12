Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans Parade.

“I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.

The parade is a chance for the community to connect with veterans and also a time of reflection for those who have served.

“When we say thank you, after you say thank you for your service, we truly mean it. Because it means a lot to us to know that our service, we made a difference, we made a community impact, we made an impact on our country as well.”

The parade is filled with veterans, military vehicles, marching bands, ROTC cadets and more. Like last year, this year the U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron will be flying over in F-22 Raptors just after the parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

The community will also have a chance to swing by the downtown Market Building at 9:30 a.m. and speak with veterans before the parade. The parade route runs from the corner of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue to the corner of Campbell Avenue and Williamson Road.

